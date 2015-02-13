Rejoice, and hide your wallet from yourself because you’re about to go rogue. You know how Pinterest is the most magical place on the universe, except for the part where you can’t buy everything you’re obsessed with? That’s about to change…

The brand new “Buy” button Pinterest is contemplating could launch as soon as three to six months from now. It will let you pay for the products you find without ever leaving Pinterest. It’s unclear if the “Buy” button will let you purchase super hot preppy boyfriends, adorable puppies, or gorgeous southern mansions, but you will be able to finally hunt down the sweater you love. If only the “Buy” button could complete all of your procrastinated Pinterest projects for you…