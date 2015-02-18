Pizza Hut Nail Polish Is What Your Life Has Been Missing

Has your life felt mysteriously empty? Are you searching for something that combines your two favorite things, pizza and polish? Pizza Hut heard your prayers, and they’re introducing a nail polish collection based on your favorite flavors. It’s no Domino’s or DiGiorno, but it’s still the perfect way to have pizza without the calories.

pizza hut nail polish

The collection was introduced as a Valentine’s Day giveaway. The winners wrote love poems about pizza (that’s the only type of love poem that should ever exist, honestly). The “cheesiest” poems won the beyond awesome giveaway. Who needs chocolate and roses when you could have pizza?

pizza love poem

[Images via Pizza Hut Australia]

