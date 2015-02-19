Are you always exhausted? If your most serious relationship is with your bed, this study might not surprise you. If your boyf seems totally fine after only a couple of hours while you’re lagging behind, send him this study.

A new study from scientists at Duke University found that women need more sleep than men, and definitely aren’t getting enough of it. The study shows that women suffer more than dudes physically and mentally (unclear if also emotionally), if they don’t get enough sleep. Lack of sleep for women can lead to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, inflammation that can lead to pain, and psychological problems. It also creates more anger and hostility, but you knew that already. When a guy doesn’t get enough sleep, his health remains fine.

Luckily, coffee remains a (sometimes) cure. If caffeine isn’t your thing, “strategic naps” should help you. They should be either 25 or 90 minutes long, so set that timer.

[Lead image via Tumblr]