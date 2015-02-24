The famous LBD, or little black dress, first appeared in the pages of a 1926 issue of Vogue as the “Chanel Ford.”When a woman by the name of Coco Chanel changed the fashion game in terms of both fit and color, the stylish and simple figure hugging dress became the uniform for all fashion forward women at the time. Since then, this sassy yet elegant look has been recreated hundreds of times over by stars for decades. Short or long, flared or pencil, despite the fact that the little black dress has changed throughout time, this classic silhouette still holds onto it’s timeless style.

Check out a stand-out celebrities LBD moments from the 1950’s to now.

