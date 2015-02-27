If you love wine, you’ll take it any way you can get it. Straight from the bottle if it’s a particularly rough night, lukewarm in a Solo cup, and if you’re seriously desperate, you’ll even slap the bag. Just because you’re not at all particular about what your wine comes in (let’s be honest, it probably cost under $10 at the only liquor store that doesn’t card), doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the perfect glass for special occasions. Special occasions can include, but are not limited to, a boy not texting you back (even if its only been a minute), any type of exam, or writing an essay that you don’t want to.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]