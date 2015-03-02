There Were Babies On The Runway At Dolce & Gabbana

If you love babies and fashion, the Dolce & Gabbana runway is your happy place. Their 2015 fall fashion show in Milan wasn’t just chic aF — the runway was covered in adorable nuggets modeling alongside their moms. The fashion was definitely kid-approved, full of fun, colorful scribbles, much like Angelina Jolie’s wedding veil.

Rumor has it that the babies at D & G were far better behaved than North West, because there wasn’t any crying. This ode to mothers was exciting and fresh and different, and the clothing was so beautiful that it didn’t seem like it was gimmicky (even though it obviously partially was). But seriously, who could resist gorgeous clothing and beautiful babies? Certainly not me.

