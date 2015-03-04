Have you always dreamed of owning your own puppy? Whether yours is still at home or you’re looking for a little buddy, it seems like an amazing idea whenever you’re feeling lonely. Unfortunately, once you realize that you can barely take care of yourself, let alone another living creature, you realize that purchasing a puppy probably isn’t the best move.

Walkzee is a new website that pairs people with shelter dogs that need their help. It will let you search your area for a dog who needs some TLC, which is perfect if you’re missing your parents and needing some, too. You can then pick the perfect puppy and request a walk. Dibs on all the golden retriever puppies now, please.

You really can have it all — adorable puppies with 0 responsibility.