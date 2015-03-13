Put down the apple and pick up the Snickers. What you’ve always believed to be true your whole life has now been confirmed by science and we couldn’t be more excited. According to a new study that will soon be published in the Journal of Labor Economics (super official), eating a little chocolate throughout the day can increase productivity and happiness.

To prove this theory, 700 people either watched comedian Bill Bailey perform standup or ate snacks like chocolate and fruit, then took a 10-minute test designed to measure productivity under pressure. Chocolate proved to alter people into more positive moods and actually work harder and more productively. People who took tests while feeling unhappy scored below normal levels.

Sparknotes: Chocolate makes you happy. You will perform better at work when you are happy. Chocolate makes you a good worker. Now make your boss get you some stat!