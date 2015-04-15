What kind of weirdo would voluntarily go through a painful experience where a complete stranger is checking out your va-jay-jay? Girls, that’s who. If you’ve ever gotten your eyebrows waxed (or just seen Steve Carell’s famous scene from The Forty-Year-Old Virgin), you know that waxing down there can’t be a pleasurable experience. However, the pay off is worth it, hence why Brazilian bikini waxes have become so popular. If you’re thinking about getting one, we’ve got you covered with tips, tricks, and what to expect. Don’t worry – it only hurts for a second.

Prep

There’s a few things you should know before you go. First of all, know what kind of wax you want to get.

Regular Bikini Wax: Removes the hair outside your panty line.

Full Bikini Wax: Takes the sides of the bikini line deeper than a regular bikini wax, and along with some hair on top to make a more defined ‘triangle.’

French Bikini Wax: Takes all hair off the in the front (except a small strip) and continues to right before the back. It doesn’t take hair off from the back like a Brazilian.

Brazilian Bikini Wax: Takes all hair off the bikini line, front all the way to the back (yuppers, by your bum). You can choose to leave a small landing strip or triangle in the front.

These terms are just basics, but feel free to get more specific with what you want. If it’s your first time, you might choose to go with a regular or full bikini wax so you know what to expect, but if you want to go all out, I say go for it.

Heading into the appointment, make sure you have about 1/4 inch long hair down there, or else the wax will not be able to grab on. And you’ll be scolded (just kidding) and sent home.

Arrival

You’ll be brought to a private room, and from there, the process should only last between 15 and 30 minutes. Your tech will leave the room so you can undress from the waist down and lay on a sheet-covered table like you’d find at a doctor’s office. If you want a paper thong, you can ask for one, but it won’t make a big difference – you’re going to be pretty exposed. You’ll lay on your back and the waxer will direct you on how to place your legs. Warning: this can be a bit awkward, but it’s natural to feel embarrassed about stripping down in front of a stranger (at least buy me dinner first, ya know?). Don’t worry – the technicians are professionals and have already seen it all.

The Wax

Your waxer will wear gloves and prep your skin. First, they will apply talcum power to prevent the wax from sticking to the skin. The warm wax will be applied with a wooden stick (that should never be double dipped), then either using a cloth strip or directly, the technician will press firmly so the hair and wax adhere to each other. The wax will cool and they will pull the wax strip off and you will scream in agony, but seriously, the pain lasts like 3 seconds. If you find it too painful, ask the waxer to do it in smaller sections. Waxing usually starts in the front and moves toward the back, and you may be asked to help hold skin taut.

If you go for the Brazilian, they’re going to remove the hair by your ass. They might ask you to hold your legs up by the knees or turn around like you’re doing it doggy style. Silver lining: this part isn’t as painful.

Once the waxing is complete, the waxer will tweeze any stray hairs and spread lotion over the area. The wax will last about 2-4 weeks.

Tips

1. Don’t be afraid to ask your waxer to talk you through the process because you’ve never done this before.

2. To cut down on the pain, make the appointment for at least a week after your period and pop an Advil an hour or two beforehand.

3. Don’t feel pressured into buying the products your technician recommends or come back again in a month. Waxing ain’t cheap, so if you want to make it an “only for special events” thing, don’t worry.

4. Just as you would your hairstylist, you’ll want to tip your waxer 15-20%, unless she messed up royally. Then you should speak to a manager.