I’ve had some questionable roommates before, but I’ve never had the urge to spit and spray window cleaner into their food. Worst roommate ever award goes to Hayley King, a 22-year-old student from the University of South Carolina, who did just that.

Hayley’s two roommates, whose identities have not been revealed, said they had been fighting with her for weeks. In the days leading up to the incident, they were trying to get Hayley to move out, but she refused. The girls set up a camera when they became concerned about what Hayley might be doing when they were out of the apartment. Their suspicions were confirmed when they caught their roommate rummaging through their fridge and visibly spitting and spraying window cleaner into their food. Authorities even say one of the roommates ate from one of the containers before seeing the video.

Now Hayley has been charged with unlawful, malicious tampering with human drug product, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. It’s not worth it, kids.

Check out the video below, but be prepared to eat out a lot more often.