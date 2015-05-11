There’s nothing wrong with being naked. Who doesn’t like an occasional skinny dipping session or sleeping sans pajamas in the summer (hey, it’s good for you)? But being forced to strip down for a college art class or fail is pretty messed up. That’s exactly what one professor at the University of California, San Diego expects from his students. While posing nude, the students are asked to perform “a gesture that traces, outlines or speaks about your ‘erotic self(s),” as outlined in the syllabus. One mother, upon finding out her daughter had to get naked or fail the course, contacted KGTV to complain, calling the test “a perversion.”

The professor, Ricardo Dominguez, has been teaching the same class for 11 years and has never received a complaint. Each year, nearly 20 students, including himself, bare it all. He also spoke to KGTV saying, “If they are uncomfortable with this gesture, they should not take the class.”

Just because you’re an art student and may need to get used to the idea of sketching naked models shouldn’t translate into stripping down yourself, if you ask me. Especially in front of your whole class of peers and your older, male professor. Dominguez claims the environment is “controlled,” but there’s something very creepy about this being a required part of a final exam. How does the school even allow this to happen? Get this guy out of his teaching position and give it to a worthy educator.

