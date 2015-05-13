Proof you’re never too old to follow your dreams. In the sea of gowns at West Virginia University’s graduation ceremony this Sunday, a 94-year-old man will be one of the oldest graduates in the WVU history.

The school says in a press release that Anthony Brutto will be awarded his Regents Bachelor of Arts degree during commencement. Brutto has been a Mountaineer since 1939 when tuition was $50 (!!!). Several factors pushed off his degree. First, he was drafted in 1942, serving in the Army Air Corps until the end of World War II. Then Brutto dropped out again after the war to care for his sick wife. His wife will be at the ceremony. “I think it’s wonderful that he’s getting this after all these years,” Donna Brutto said. “He most certainly deserves it.”

A machinist by trade, Brutto says graduating from college was always important to him. He jokingly says he’ll take a break before pursuing a master’s degree.

You go, Anthony Brutto. Hold that diploma high.

