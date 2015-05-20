I pity any girl who isn’t in New York City this week. As Carrie Bradshaw knew well, Fleet Week is the best time of the year. In the days leading up to Memorial Day, men who look surprisingly hot wearing bell-bottoms and funny hats dock at our wonderful city and the invasion is more than welcomed. If your relationship status is “Taken,” the 1500 uniformed patriots are welcomed eye candy, but for ladies on the prowl, here’s a few tips on how to express your gratitude for their service…after all, it’s your patriotic duty.

1. Know where to go

Don’t worry – these sailors will be tough to miss. A range of New York venues host events for Fleet Week, including the New York Harbor, Pier 92 in Manhattan, USS The Sullivans Pier in Staten Island, Military Island (Broadway and 7th Avenue between 43rd and 44th Streets), Eisenhower Park, the Flagship Brewery, and the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Monument. Many of the uniformed men and women receive free tickets to see tourist attractions, Broadway shows, and America’s favorite past time, baseball games. We’re thinking your chances at Citi Field or Yankee Stadium trump those at The Phantom of the Opera, but any touristy spots should be packed with dreamboats.

2. Make fun of the Army

Anyone who has been at a bar during one of their football games knows that there’s no rivalry quite like Army versus Navy. Drop that the United States Naval Academy has won their annual game against the United States Military Academy every year since 2002, prepare to be greeted with cheers and affection.

3. Ask for a photo

Here’s an easy icebreaker for even the shyest New Yorkers – stop a cutie on the street and ask for a pic. Make sure you upload with the hashtag #SelfieWithASailor before getting your flirt on by asking the basics: where he’s from, how he likes NYC, and of course, what he’s doing tonight.

4. Buy them a round of drinks

You want to show them a good time while they’re in town, and they’re probably pretty thirsty despite all that time on the water. If conversation flows well, maybe they’ll buy the next round and you’ll make your friends for the night. Staten Island’s Flagship Brewery’s Fleet Week Music Festival on Saturday where Navy band Rhode Island Sound will be jamming out along with local bands is a great bet to meet some guys. In Manhattan, try Irish pubs like O’Lunney’s or McSorley’s.

5. Say thanks

It sounds cheesy, but these guys are doing us a solid by risking their lives for our freedom, safety, and all that. Appreciate them and they’ll appreciate you.

