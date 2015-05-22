The Look For Less: Affordable Alternatives To Tibi’s Iconic Midi Skirt

||

If you follow fashion bloggers like Blair Eadie, the face behind Atlantic-Pacific, chances are you’ve seen the magic that is Tibi’s ultra popular A-line midi skirt. The skirt is gorgeous and oh-so-classy – it hits under the knee, cinches your waist and has a beautiful, whimsical fullness that makes whoever wears it look like a fairy tale princess.

The skirt comes in many different colors and fabric but not at different price points – they are all hella expensive.

Luckily, you can totally cop this gorgeous style for less. Shop our seven affordable picks below to get the look for less.

LifestyleSummer Fashion
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
