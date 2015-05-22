If you follow fashion bloggers like Blair Eadie, the face behind Atlantic-Pacific, chances are you’ve seen the magic that is Tibi’s ultra popular A-line midi skirt. The skirt is gorgeous and oh-so-classy – it hits under the knee, cinches your waist and has a beautiful, whimsical fullness that makes whoever wears it look like a fairy tale princess.

The skirt comes in many different colors and fabric but not at different price points – they are all hella expensive.

Luckily, you can totally cop this gorgeous style for less. Shop our seven affordable picks below to get the look for less.

