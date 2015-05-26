How To Beat The Heat This Summer With These Cool Products

Summer is just around the corner, and that means plenty of naps on the beach, pool parties, and day-drinking. Stay hydrated and cool with these five products to ensure that you have fun no matter what the occasion.

Unless you want a potentially deadly trip to the doctor, then I suggest you use sunscreen. This one protects you from UVA/UVB rays, is great for all skin types, and the matte finish keeps you oil/sweat free for hours.

After applying sunscreen to your face, don’t forget your lips too. This one is offered in a variety of tints which both protects and keeps you selfie-ready.

Staying hydrated is just as important as sunscreen, if not more so (especially if you’re consuming alcohol). This water bottle encourages you to drink your water by giving you the option to infuse it with fruits for a taste that’s a lot less boring.

I’ve always been one to buy a cheap pair of $3 sunglasses and replace them after losing them in the ocean or at a music festival. (Yes, those are true stories). But I finally decided it was time to invest in a pair that truly protected my eyes- and are still trendy. Not gunna lie, the black and gold frames make me feel pretty badass.

Love how your hair looks after a day on the beach but can’t get it to look like that any other day? This product gives you the perfect beachy waves without weighing your hair down. Seriously, it actually works.