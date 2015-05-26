PacSun did not feel the love this Memorial Day weekend.

The store where you spent all your time at mall during your surfer/skater phase (and, let’s admit, you still pop in for some summertime sales) is facing backlash over a particular T-shirt that featured the American flag upside-down.

“I saw this at your location at Tanger Outlets this morning in Foley, Alabama,” shopper Rachel Zawacki-Kuss wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “I understand freedom of speech but this shirt, displayed prominently at the entrance of your store, for Memorial Day weekend is more distasteful and disrespectful than anything I thought I’d see.” She added, “I will not be shopping at PacSun again.” In less than two days, the original photo has been shared more than 6,000 times and has received support from many shoppers.

The T-shirt, which is designed by A$AP Worldwide, was removed from the Foley, Alabama location. It was still available on the company’s website for purchase Monday afternoon, but it’s not up anymore.

PacSun responded to customer complaints about the T-shirt in this statement to E! News: “As a retailer grounded in youth culture, PacSun values artistic and creative expression through the brands that we sell in our stores. Out of respect for those who have put their lives on the line for our country, we have decided to stop selling the licensed flag t-shirt and are removing it from our stores and website immediately. We thank the men and women in uniform for their extraordinary service.”

The American flag is a staple of summer apparel for many, appearing on swimsuits, shirts, and shorts everywhere. We all wear red, white, and blue with pride, but upside-down flags are a no-no. According to the US Code of Laws, “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

Stock up on some red, white, and blue clothes now…Flag Day and July 4th are coming up, but country pride is always in fashion.