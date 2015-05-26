Rose Byrne can do it all. The Australian actress cracked us up in Neighbors and Bridesmaids, terrified us in the Insidious films, and proved she can pull off any genre with X-Men: First Class. When Byrne isn’t wowing us on-screen, we noticed that her red carpet style is beyond enviable. In this edition of The Look For Less, we copy, err, borrow Rose’s stylish pants and button-up blouse look. Whether you’re heading to your summer internship or having a classy night out with the girls, this combination is ready for any occasion. We found similar pieces so you can get the same look without the killer price tag the star probably paid.

VIEW GALLERY