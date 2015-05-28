Trend Report: Boho-Chic Tunics

One of the things I love wearing most during the summer is a good boho tunic. They’re ideal for wearing to BBQs (you can eat as much as you want and they’ll hide your belly), as cover-ups or as tops to wear for fancier occasions.

A good tunic is super versatile – style it with shorts and sandals for a casual daytime look or wear it with pants and heels for something a bit more polished. You can even wear one over a little dress for a super cute going out look. These seven tunics will all fit the bill no matter which occasion you choose.

