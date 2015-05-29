Maybe it’s because I attended my sister’s college graduation last week, but I miss school. I miss everything, even the bad parts like being kind of sick all the time, waking down the dorm hallway in a towel after a shower, and getting caught in a torrential downpour without an umbrella on the way to class. I’m not complaining because really, my life is great – I’m living out my dream of being in New York City, and I get to hang out with all you College Candy readers every day! But as with everything in life, hindsight is 20/20, and I wish I didn’t spend time during college itching to get out. If you’re still spending time on campus, make the most of it. It’s totally cliche, but you’re going to miss it when it’s gone.

1. You’re not going to wear half of the clothes you pack.

2. That guy you hook up with at a frat party will eat dinner at the same dining hall as you every day for the next three years.

3. Three hours of class per day is nothing compared to eight hours of work.

4. Watch what pictures you post on social media.

5. Don’t go looking for a boyfriend. Being single is college is awesome.

6. Start babysitting to make some extra cash.

7. You look great.

8. One bad grade isn’t the end of the world.

9. You’re going to remember the nights you spent with friends, not the ones where you went to bed early.

10. You can never have too many friends.

11. Sororities aren’t full Barbies who only talk about clothes.

12. You should have rushed earlier.

13. It’s your roommate’s room too.

14. It’s alright to want (and take) time to chill out and be alone.

15. No, the dryer did not shrink your pants, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have late night grilled cheese.

16. Sometimes Monday nights are as fun as Saturday nights.

17. Spend the money to go on a fun spring break trip. Time off doesn’t come as easily in the real world.

18. You don’t really have to do all the assigned reading.

19. You will still be able to watch Elf when your exam is over.

20. Stay in touch with your internship advisors. They’ll make great references when it comes time to job hunt.

21. Whiskey dick is his problem, not yours.

22. Rooming with your best friends isn’t always the best idea.

23. Visit your friends at other schools. When else are you going to have a tour guide around cool cities?

24. Call your parents. They miss you and want to talk to you besides the times when you call needing help.

25. No one around you knows what they’re doing either.

26. He’s just not that into you.

27. Dancing on tables is not widely accepted after college, so do it now.

28. The nice guy is more worth your time than the hottest guy.

29. People aren’t mind readers. Say what you’re thinking.

30. Pee after having sex. Every. Time.

31. You’re going to get thrown some curveballs. Know how to roll with the punches without getting completely stressed out.

32. You can have different friends for different occasions. Party friends, eating friends, study friends, roommate friends, listening friends, and ones that do all of the above.

33. Hooking up with your friend’s date is wrong under any circumstance. Don’t do it.

34. Live off campus for a few years.

35. Take more pictures.

36. Even sitting around doing nothing isn’t time wasted if you’re with people you love.

37. Take opportunities when they come. Better yet, seek them out.

38. Stop being friends with people you don’t like. Just stop.

39. You don’t have to pretend to like something you don’t, and you don’t have to pretend you don’t like something you really do.

40. Date parties are more fun when you bring someone you really have fun with, even if that’s a guy friend or your sorority sister.

41. Going to sports games is more fun as a student.

42. No one is going to remember what you wore, but don’t dress like a slob.

43. Takes advantage of free stuff!

44. If you’re not comfortable, don’t do it.

45. Volunteer. You’ll meet new people, add a line to your resume, and help others.

46. Don’t be embarrassed to eat alone at the cafeteria.

47. Your freshman year roommate is just your freshman year roommate. You don’t have to marry her.

48. Get up for those early classes, you lazy bum. Or don’t schedule them in the future.

49. If you want to ride a bike, skateboard, or flying monkey to class, go for it.

50. It’s going to be over before you know it.