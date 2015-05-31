If you’re currently suffering from the Sunday Scaries, you’re not alone. But everyone knows one of the best hangover cures after a weekend of partying is greasy food. But now, instead of having to shamefully drive yourself to the McDonald’s drive thru to get your fix, you can make the disgusting yet irresistible french fries that the fast food chain “restaurant” is known for without having to leave your house (which also means you don’t have to put on pants).

Check out the video below, courtesy of PopSugar food, for the tutorial:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5KPZp2t52U&w=640&h=360%5D

In the video, Brandi Millow, host of PopSugar, explains how to make the yummy fries without having to use all the complicated ingredients like citric and sodium acid. All you need are potatoes, peanut oil, sugar, and beef fat.