A handbag is always a good splurge item. You use it almost every day and unless you want to buy a new one in a couple months, you’re going to have to shell out a little moolah (or be really good this year and hope Santa rewards you). However, when you hear how much a fuchsia Hermès Birkin with diamonds purse just sold for in Hong Kong, you might faint.

At a handbag and accessories sale in Hong Kong today, the purse fetched 1.72 million Hong Kong dollars (that’s $221,846!!!) and was sold to an anonymous phone bidder. This set the record for the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction. The previous record was a diamond-adorned rouge crocodile Hermès Birkin bag that went for $203,150 at a Heritage Auctions sale in New York in 2011.

Broke college students everywhere are cringing. Even the biggest of fashionistas can’t rationalize dropping that much money on one handbag. If you have $221,846 to blow, here’s a few other ways to spend it.

VIEW GALLERY