It seems like every other day you hear about a girl who was sent home from high school because her skirt was too short or her shoulders were exposed. Hey, teachers – the student’s learning isn’t affected by her crop top, it’s affected by missing classes because she was sent home for “inappropriate” clothing.

Chloe Cross said she had been harassed at San Mateo High School in California, and that administrators had often blamed it on her because of what she wore. She told Yahoo, “The girls at my school suffer the most, especially those that have long legs or larger chests,” she said. “Girls are being objectified and sexualized every day … and even though people aren’t always talking about it I definitely think it is always a problem.”

To call out her high school’s “sexist” dress code rules, Chloe made perfect use of the most permanent place available to her – her yearbook quote.

YES. Four for you, Chloe Cross. You go, Chloe Cross. Also, kudos to the teacher who was proofreading the yearbook for allowing this display of sass to make it past revisions.

Her yearbook quote quickly gained attention on the interweb after Amandla Stenberg, you know her as Rue from Hunger Games, reblogged the photo on Tumblr.

“Although it was worded in a sarcastic and humorous way,” Cross said, “I was truly trying to get a message across about sexism in my school (and others) and how genuinely stupid I find the defense of the dress code to be.”

That’s what they would call “dropping the mic.”