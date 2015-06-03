You would never put your roommates’ sh*t in your mouth. Of course not, because that is disgusting. Except…you probably already are. Turns out you’re a whole lot closer to your roomies than you knew.

According to a new study performed by Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, there’s a 60% chance your toothbrush is covered in poop. We were hoping that statistic would resemble more like 0%.

According to the New York Post,

“Researchers examined the spread of fecal coliforms — rod-shaped bacteria found in human feces — in communal bathrooms at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. They discovered that these coliforms made contact with toothbrush after spreading through the air as a result of actions such as flushing the toilet. It was also discovered that regularly rinsing your toothbrush with mouthwash, hot water, or cold water had no effectiveness in decontamination.”

ZERO. EFFECTIVENESS. *Shutter*

But you’re smart – you’re using that toothbrush cover your mom provided you as you moved into the freshman dorm. Even that isn’t helping you.

“Using a toothbrush cover doesn’t protect a toothbrush from bacterial growth, but actually creates an environment where bacteria are better suited to grow by keeping the bristles moist and not allowing the head of the toothbrush to dry out between uses,”[researcher Lauren Aber] said.

Ok, maybe it’s just your own fecal matter? That’s still gross, but at least it’s not your friends’ right? Unfortunately, we have no good news for you on this matter.

“The main concern is not with the presence of your own fecal matter on your toothbrush. [It’s] when a toothbrush is contaminated with fecal matter from someone else, which contains bacteria, viruses or parasites that are not part of your normal flora.”

Mint will never taste the same again.

