Hello, gorgeous CC readers!

Previously, I showed you how to dress up (or down) the same pair of denim shorts for chic summer style. This week, I have created a few looks using one super cute white halter top. Get into the looks and info below.

As we all know, summer is right around the corner, which means warm weather, cute boys, and barely-there clothing. We all want to look as chic as possible for those summer lunch dates, bonfires, parties, and trips to the boardwalk, but it can be pretty tough when you’re a college student on a budget. Because I’ve had the “I don’t have anything to wear!” meltdown more times than I can count, I’m here to help prevent you from having the same issue. Here are five ways to style the same white halter top, while still managing to look chic and fashionable.

P.S. When I created the looks, I had nooooo idea that the shirt was over $200! #chileplease. So here are option one and option two (both under $20!) as replacements.

Check out the outfits below!

VIEW GALLERY