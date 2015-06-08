The 10 Stages Of Choosing A Major

It’s one of the biggest decisions you make during your college career and, as a result of that, one of the most difficult. Are you in the process of declaring a major? If so, expect to experience one or more (probably more) of these stages reaaalllll soon.

Phase 1: Incredulity

original

I can major in gender studies? Or film? Or sociology? Or anthropology? What is anthropology? I HAVE SO MANY OPTIONS! How will I ever choose? And why would any ever major in biology when they have all these way more fun options?

Phase 2: Deliberation

Kurt_Confused

My mom just introduced me to some old friend who told me about her friend who majored in sociology and is now living with her parents because she literally makes less than minimum wage. Maybe I should major in biology.

Phase 3: Certainty

tumblr_niqt7rfuge1smcbm7o1_500

I know exactly what I’m going to major in. Political science! It’s cool. It’s smart. It makes me sound super sophisticated. Yeah, political science is totally what I need in my life.

Phase 4: Boredom

qh14c

THIS is political science? Wow. It’s so boring. Good thing I didn’t declare this as my major yet.

Phase 5: Persuasion

yes_snoop_dogg

All my friends are majoring in English so now I want to major in English.

Phase 6: Pressure

tumblr_ljry5cYRfQ1qixleeo1_500

Mom says I would be an idiot if i majored in English so I’m not going to major in English. My advisor told me to go for communications so that’s what I’ll do.

Phase 7: *^!(%!)!^(

tumblr_lrfeebIo1m1qda3yb

WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME I HAD TO TAKE SO MANY CLASSES?

Phase 8: Resignation

images

Okay, enough playing around. It’s sophomore year and I have to have a major now. I’m just going to stick with whatever I have the most classes towards already.

Phase 9: Happiness

giphy

I’m so happy I finally chose a major! Woohoo! Let’s get shots!

Phase 10: Regret

calling

Hey Mom? I think I want to change my major.

