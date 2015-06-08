It’s one of the biggest decisions you make during your college career and, as a result of that, one of the most difficult. Are you in the process of declaring a major? If so, expect to experience one or more (probably more) of these stages reaaalllll soon.

Phase 1: Incredulity

I can major in gender studies? Or film? Or sociology? Or anthropology? What is anthropology? I HAVE SO MANY OPTIONS! How will I ever choose? And why would any ever major in biology when they have all these way more fun options?

Phase 2: Deliberation

My mom just introduced me to some old friend who told me about her friend who majored in sociology and is now living with her parents because she literally makes less than minimum wage. Maybe I should major in biology.

Phase 3: Certainty

I know exactly what I’m going to major in. Political science! It’s cool. It’s smart. It makes me sound super sophisticated. Yeah, political science is totally what I need in my life.

Phase 4: Boredom

THIS is political science? Wow. It’s so boring. Good thing I didn’t declare this as my major yet.

Phase 5: Persuasion

All my friends are majoring in English so now I want to major in English.

Phase 6: Pressure

Mom says I would be an idiot if i majored in English so I’m not going to major in English. My advisor told me to go for communications so that’s what I’ll do.

Phase 7: *^!(%!)!^(

WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME I HAD TO TAKE SO MANY CLASSES?

Phase 8: Resignation

Okay, enough playing around. It’s sophomore year and I have to have a major now. I’m just going to stick with whatever I have the most classes towards already.

Phase 9: Happiness

I’m so happy I finally chose a major! Woohoo! Let’s get shots!

Phase 10: Regret

Hey Mom? I think I want to change my major.

[Lead image via]