High school senior Kyemah McEntyre found that the dresses in stores didn’t fully capture style. She decided to design her own gown and the dress was absolutely beautiful. It can be said that this dress is on the same level as New York Fashion Week! Not only was her dress gorgeous, but her hair was all the way on point too. Check out her gorgeous photos of her big night below.

Kyemah currently attends Cecily Tyson School of Performing Arts in East Orange, New Jersey. She said that she was initially inspired to create her dress because she used to be bullied when she was younger. She stated, “This is for always being labeled as “ugly” or “angry.” Thank God, stereotypes are just opinions.” In another Instagram post, she added, “Being exposed to all kinds of people and cultures is the muse for my artwork. Don’t let anyone define you. Beautiful things happen when you take pride in yourself.”

Her amazing evening even ended with her being crowned prom queen. She looked absolutely fierce in her regal ensemble.

There’s only one word left to say about Kyemah’s dress: Slay! Her dress is really something to envy. It’s kinda makes you wish you thought of something like this for your prom night. This is the absolute perfect way to silence all the haters.

[Images via Instagram]