If you’ve noticed that all the bloggers these days seem to be rocking on of the newest trends on the horizon – that whole blouse-under-a-boxy-cropped-top thing – I don’t have to tell you how cute this look is. The balance of a crisp tailored shirt peeking out from underneath a more casual top is spot on and the look it creates is casual yet polished, edgy yet classic.

If you want to try this layered look out, you can totally mix and match piece in your closet, but in order to make sure you get the right look, sometimes it pays off to pick up a top that combines the two layers in one. These seven shirts are all perfect items to snatch if you want to grab the look.

