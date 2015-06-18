Remember those days when you actually talked to another human as you walked through the hallway at school? Or strolled through the park? And I don’t mean by tapping your fingers on a screen and pressing “send.” I’m talking about real life face-to-face communication, not face-timing.

These terribly slow walkers (I mean really slow) are the most annoying to walk behind, so Utah Valley University genius-ly came up with the idea to create a lane on the staircase where these people can tap, tap, tap all they want and not slow down traffic.

I’m not sure how many people will actually abide by this, but I commend the effort.

Image via Utah Valley University Marketing and Communications