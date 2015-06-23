Let’s set the scene: You head back to your off campus apartment with your date. You’ve been hanging out for a few weeks and you’re really feeling it, so you invite him upstairs. If you do get to the point where you decide to have sex, it’s hardly ever enjoyable the first time due to those scary thoughts running through your head – what if the condom breaks? Did I remember to take my birth control yesterday? What if he has an STD?!

Three awesome students came up with an idea that might just help put an end to unknowingly spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs). And we’ve been waiting for these to pop up at Walgreens for approximately forever.

The “smart” condom, called the S.T.EYE, glows a color when it detects a sexually transmitted disease by including a layer filled with molecules that attach to the bacteria and viruses associated with common STIs. These would then cause molecules incorporated in the condom rubber to fluoresce a certain color in low light, according to the infection detected. The condom might glow green for chlamydia, yellow for herpes, purple in the presence of the HPV, and blue for syphilis, explained the designers. Um, brilliant.

Here’s the kicker – the idea was dreamed up by a bunch of 14 year olds taking part in the TeenTech awards. That’s right – kids who probably aren’t even having sex are the ones worried about putting an end to STIs. When I was 14, I was mostly concerned with my mom was going to drive me to basketball practice or if I had to get a ride with a friend.

The S.T.EYE was awarded first prize in the Health Category at the final of the TeenTech awards, which are intended to promote science, engineering and technology in schools, and groups of 11 to 16-year-olds come up with “technology to make life better, simpler or easier.”

Don’t go running out to the nearest 7/11 just yet – the condom is just a concept right now. We’re hoping someone at these awards realizes what a great idea this is and make these kids millionaires.

VIEW GALLERY

[Story via Daily Mail]

[Lead image via Shutterstock]