Cutest Picks From The 2015 NBA Draft

||

Every year near the end of June, the National Basketball Association drafts 60 young men from the college and prep levels of  basketball to join the ranks with uber talented men like Stephen Curry and LeBron James on the court. This years draft class, like many years previous, had no shortage of talent as top players from schools including Duke and the University of Kentucky traded in college fame for a shot at making it big in the NBA. What sets this draft apart from years past, however, is the number of super handsome draft picks. Without further adieu, here are College Candy’s picks for the cutest NBA draft picks of 2015.

VIEW GALLERY

 

 

Read More:
News,Post Grad,RelationshipsBasketball,College Sports,hot guys,Top Galleries
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Karen ElleyseCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Born and raised in the ROC (or Brooklyn, New York) Karen Elleyse is a current junior at Norfolk State University majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies. She enjoys dancing, singing, reading, writing (ofc), and watching cat videos on YouTube. follow me! @kvrn.__
  • 10614935101348454