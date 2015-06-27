Cutest Picks From The 2015 NBA Draft

Every year near the end of June, the National Basketball Association drafts 60 young men from the college and prep levels of basketball to join the ranks with uber talented men like Stephen Curry and LeBron James on the court. This years draft class, like many years previous, had no shortage of talent as top players from schools including Duke and the University of Kentucky traded in college fame for a shot at making it big in the NBA. What sets this draft apart from years past, however, is the number of super handsome draft picks. Without further adieu, here are College Candy’s picks for the cutest NBA draft picks of 2015.

VIEW GALLERY