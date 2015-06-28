The Six Sunday Stressors

Sunday can either be the best or worst night of the week, depending on the type of weekend you’ve had. On one hand, you could be enjoying a productive, calm and relaxing Sunday by doing laundry, cleaning and preparing for the week ahead.

On the other hand, if you had a crazy weekend of bender-type partying, you’re more likely to be spending today and tonight nursing a brutal hangover, writhing around in your bed, and suffering from the Sunday Scaries about all that you have to do this coming week.

Either way, there are a handful of Sunday stressors most people worry about (unless they are participating in Sunday Funday, in which case, their worrying will be saved for tomorrow). Whether they actually take action in eliminating them from the to-do list, well, that’s subjective…

1. Laundry



Between the overflow of clothes that have accumulated in your laundry basket throughout the week, to the random outfits that have found themselves thrown about your room throughout the course of the weekend, you know there is a lot of laundry you have to tackle if you don’t want to spend the week ahead in completely absurd outfits… or completely naked.

2. Exercise



You swore you were going to make it to a yoga class this weekend, but those last minute plans, and your very intense FOMO, always somehow ends up putting your physical fitness on the back burner. This week, you promise yourself, this week. After work, you’re definitely going to sign up for a cycling or barre class. No excuses.

3. Work



How is the weekend over already? You already have to go back to work? At least this week you are likely able to look forward to a shorter work week because, well, ‘merica!

4. Prolonged hangovers



If you are one of those people we mentioned who have spent the better half of the day nursing your hangover, you’re likely riddled with anxiety about whether or not you are going to be feeling in tip-top shape by tomorrow. You let yourself watch Netflix all day and order takeout because you know this is going to the one day you do that, and tomorrow you’ll be back to normal. But…. will you really?

5. Grocery shopping



Speaking of takeout…. The weekend is the time where you can usually get away with not feeling too guilty about constantly ordering Seamless and eating out. But this is only because during the week you make it a point to bring your own lunch and make your own dinner. The problem with this? It requires dragging your ass to the grocery store…

6. Cleaning



There are two types of people in this world: those who get their lives together on Sundays and those who mourn the loss of the weekend by refusing to make any physical movements all day. If you’re the later, you probably won’t be cleaning up your room or apartment, which has been torn apart due to your drunken weekend antics. But if you’re the former, today you are making it a point to tidy the place up, so you can start your week off fresh and clean.