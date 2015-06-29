Let’s face the facts – America is the land of opportunity…to get absolutely, one hundred percent hammered. If there is one thing us ‘Mericans have known how to do for centuries upon centuries, it is knowing how to handle our liquor. And what do we love more than being from this blessed nation? Having a nice cold brew in hand at almost all times. In fact, we love it so much that we’ve invented more than one ways to do so. You name it, we’re good at it. Here’s a few drinking habits that definitely blow every other nation out of the water. U S A! U S A! U S A!

