10 Creative Spins To Amp Up Your Favorite Drinking Games

You’re probably rolling your eyes when a frat daddy breaks out a few cups and some pong balls by now. Beer pong, flip cup, truth or dare…all these drinking games have been played a billion times, resulting in boring parties where a few dudes hog the table and you end up catching a ride home early. Don’t just declare your rights to play – take it up a notch! You’ll never be bored at a party again once you introduce No Hands Flip Cup, Quidditch Pong, and these other fun variations on drinking games. Cheers!

1. SLIP & SLIDE FLIP CUP

Take your party outside this summer! Build yourself a slip and slide, place a table at the end, and get ready to flip. The next player can’t start down the slip and slide until their team member has flipped their cup. Just think of it as an adult relay race.

2. QUIDDITCH BEER PONG

Who doesn’t love Harry Potter? Stupid muggles, that’s who. This isn’t just a funny game some guy made up in a friend’s basement , oh no. It’s legit. You can buy a set and you have to play by the rules outlined on the website. Check it out.

3. NO HANDS FLIP CUP

I have to admit, this was a drunken game friends and I made up out of being bored at a party, but it’s actually hilarious. You can get a ton of people involved, and it doesn’t require much skill – just a willingness to spill beer all over yourself. It’s exactly how it sounds – you play flip cup, but can’t use your hands. You have to pick up the cup from the table with your teeth to chug, then you can either 1. place the cup on the table and flip it using your nose/mouth or 2. flip it with your hands like normal. I highly recommend option 1 to see how creative people can get.

4. RUSSIAN ROULETTE PONG

Each team has six cups that they set up in a circle. Here’s the catch: three are filled with water, three with shots of vodka, and the team shooting doesn’t know which is which. Play pong as normal, but be prepared to take a giant swig of alcohol.

5. SIP SIP SHOT

It’s like combining Duck Duck Goose and flip cup! Everyone sits in a circle with a cup filled halfway with beer. Whoever is “it” looks around the circle at each person either saying “Sip” (Duck) or “Shot” (Goose). When the person who is it says shot to a person in the circle, they go head to head in a round of flip cup. Whoever loses takes a shot and becomes “it.”

6. TRUTH OR DRINK

It’s Truth or Dare, but the dare is to take a shot every time you don’t want to honestly answer a question. This is a perfect game to play with a smaller group that knows each other well…or wants to get to know each other better. You can predetermine questions on cards or make them up as you go along. Watch these exes try it.

7. PARTNER’S HANDS FLIP CUP

FYI – Those aren’t Sofia Vergara’s hands. You know when you were a kid and would put your hands behind your friend and they would put their arms where yours would be? This makes for an interesting game of flip cup. The partner in back uses their hands to hold the cup up for the person in front to chug, then attempts to flip the cup from behind the other person’s back. Endless LOLs.

8. CHECKERS SHOTS

Set up a checker board…with shot glasses. Play checkers using the shot glasses as pieces – if a piece gets jumped, you have to take the shot. (You might want to make these mini shots…or prepare to die.)

9. SURVIVOR FLIP CUP

Better work on those alliances. In this version of flip cup, if your team wins, you get to pick someone from the other team to eliminate. The team missing a person still has to drink the same amount of cups, so they have to choose a player to drink and flip twice. Sorry, Sophie. Your tribe has spoken.

10. HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPONG

Who didn’t love the Hungry Hungry Hippo game as a kid? Set up ten cups on each side like you’re playing regular beer pong. Then gather up as many balls as you can. There are no turns for this game – just start throwing. Once you run out of balls, find more and throw again. If a team sinks a cup, the other team must drink it. The player drinking can’t throw until the cup is finished. First team to make all the cups wins.