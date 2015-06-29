When we heard about the woman who was hospitalized for wearing skinny jeans while helping her friend move, we thought it was just a coincidental thing. We were skinny jeans every other day, and we’ve never had an issue. But now skinny jeans are at it again.

Lesley Kime, a 31-year-old from England, recently suffered a five-week UTI triggered by her skinny jeans, reports Daily Mail. Um, ouch. If you’ve ever had a UTI before, you know those are the opposite of fun. Over a month of that must have been torture!

Kime noticed something was off when she started to feel bladder pressure. She had experienced this symptom during each of her three previous pregnancies, so she thought she might be pregnant. However, the pressure continued to get worse, forcing Kime to see a doctor. The doc diagnosed her with cystitis, a common urinary tract infection (UTI).

UTIs are usually cured with antibiotics, but medicine wasn’t helping Kime’s excruciating pain and symptoms, so eventually she was eventually taken to a hospital for further testing before the pain subsided five weeks later. A nurse suggested that Kime’s skinny jeans might be the culprit.

Skinny jeans hurting your health might sound crazy, but it’s actually not that far-fetched. Skinny jeans make it difficult for air to circulate around your lady parts, a warm, moist area where yeast and bacteria already likely, Rebecca Amaru, M.D., assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City told Cosmopolitan. Tight jeans can push the fabric of your underwear all up into your crack, which transfers fecal bacteria from your butt toward your urethra and vagina. The rubbing itself could cause inflammation and break the skin, which makes it even easier to for bacteria to get into your system and trigger a full-fledged UTI, Dr. Amaru explains.

Stick to those sundresses this summer, ladies.