Even though barbecuing, watching the fireworks, and going to the beach might be on your schedule this coming weekend doesn’t mean you can’t get a little shopping in too! Fox28 predicted in this article that the average American will spend 71 dollars and 23 cents this holiday weekend. That’s around $22,713,964,290. It may not be one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, but July 4th weekend has some pretty good deals this summer.

Here are some deals you should definitely consider:

1. Abercrombie & Fitch: 50-70% off clearance.

2. Amazon: Movies, books, music, 70% off women’s shoes/clothing/jewelry.

3. American Apparel: 25% off site-wide with code SECRET.

4. American Eagle: 50% ae.com clearance.

5. Bare Necessities: Up to 50% off July Fourth Sales, 20% off swimwear with code SWIM20.

6. Bath & Body Works: 20% off entire purchase with code BBW20.

7. BCBG Generation: 50% off site-wide, 10% off orders of $50 or more with code GEN10.

8. Bebe: 50% off sale items, 15% off $150/20% off $250 with code DAYDREAM.

9. Best Buy: 20% off 1 regular priced small appliance with code Save20Summer, up to 40% off on appliances.

10. Bloomingdales: 20-65% select designer items.

11. Cabela’s: Up to 60% off July Fourth sale, $5 flat rate shipping with code 65FLAT.

12. Calvin Klein Outlet: 60% site-wide on website when you add an item to your shopping cart, extra 10% off with code CKTEN

13. DSW: Up to 60% off shoes.

14. eBay: Up to 60% off handbags, outdoor furniture, tools, lighting, shoes.

15. Famous Footwear: Up to 83% off sale shoes, 15% off your order with code FOURTH15.

16. GNC: BOGO 50% off mix and match.

17. Groupon: 30% off select local deals.

18. H&M: Sales on polos, dresses, beach bags, and shoes.

19. Home Depot: Indoor/outdoor furniture, appliances (refrigerators, washers/dryers), 10% off military discount, 50% off special buy savings, 45% off kitchen and bath cabinets, outdoor storage, lighting/fans, ladders, garage storage, paint, mulch, $5 off orders $50 with code RWBEVENTHD.

20. J. Crew Factory: Up to 50% off July Fourth sale, 50% off clearance with code THEBIG50, free shipping with code HOTSALE.

21. Kate Spade: 25% off sale handbags for July Fourth sale, 25% off with code SETSALE.

22. Kmart: 60% off July Fourth sale and 10% off orders of $75 or more with code KMART10PSAVINGS.

23. Kohl’s: 20% off with code JUNEOFFER, $10 off toys $30 or more with code EXTRAHOT10, 20% off Hillsdale furniture with code HILLSDALE20, $10 off Warner’s bras $40 or more with code WARNERS10, $10 off family sandals $40 or more with code SANDAL10, 20% off women’s FILA active apparel with code ACTIVE20.

24. Land’s End: Sales on polos, dresses, beach bags, and shoes.

25. Living Social: Up to 80% off restaurants, gifts and travel, 15% off first purchase with code FIRSTSAVE15.

26. Lord and Taylor: Up to 65% off July Fourth sale and clearance.

27. Lowe’s: Indoor/outdoor furniture, paint, appliances, laundry detergent, mulch, charcoal, flags, decking, wall blocks, home décor, 10% off military discount, $100 Lowe’s gift card via mail-in rebate with purchase of a Char-Broil full-size gas grill for $329 or more.

28. Macy’s: Furniture and mattress sale (some with free delivery!), shoes, swimwear, jewelry, underwear, online exclusive free beauty gift, luggage sets, bed sheets, men’s polos & shirts, handbags, juniors, kids, dining, kitchen, women’s apparel, extra 25% off clearance, free shipping $75+, extra 25% with mace’s card, extra 15 or 20% off for july fourth weekend with promo code FOURTH.

29. Michael’s: Fourth of July Party Decor and 20% off all orders (including sale) with code JBD20.

30. Neiman Marcus: 25-40% off in-store and online July Fourth sales.

31. Nike: 50% July Fourth Sale and free shipping on orders $75 or more.

32. Nine West: 50% off select styles, free shipping.

33. Nordstrom: Up to 50% July Fourth Sale in women’s/men’s/juniors/kids, 40% off summer clearance.

34. P.C. Richard & Son: Haier 50″ 1080p TV ($299.97 with free shipping)

35. Pacsun: BOGO free July Fourth sales.

36. Pottery Barn: Sales on indoor/outdoor furniture.

37. REI: 30-50% off sale and clearance, up to 30% off outdoor gear/footwear/clothing.

38. Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 65% off designer July Fourth sale, free shipping with code FREESHIP.

39. Sally’s Beauty Supply: Buy 2 nail polishes get one free, $5 off $25 with code 444872.

40. Sears: Indoor/outdoor furniture.

41. Sephora: Shop all July Fourth beauty deals and 10% off for VIB members with code V436CB.

42. Speedo: Sales on swimwear.

43. Sport’s Authority: Up to 50% off July Fourth, 20% off $100

44. Target: 30% off for July Fourth sale, $5 off orders $50 or more with code TGTYHC36, 30% off family apparel/shoes/accessories, 30% off furniture, bedding, decor, rugs with code and 10% off with code HOMEOWNER.

45. Tilly’s: 30-50% off clearance, free shipping site-wide, 20% off a single item with code SUMMER15.

46. Timberland: Up to 50% off July Fourth sale, extra 10% off and free shipping with code welcome15.

47. Ulta: $5 any purchase of $15 or more with code 205730.

48. Vera Bradley: Up to 50% off select patterns.

49. Victoria’s Secret: Up to 50% off July Fourth semi-annual sale, free shipping on orders of $25 or more with code VS25FREE, BOGO 50% swimwear with code SWIMUP.

50. Walmart: July Fourth sale specials, deals in home departments.

51. Zappos: Patriotic items on sale, free shipping.

Also, look out for good deals on sleepwear, gasoline, and free Minions movie tickets on the back of Charmin, Tide, Bounty, Gillette, and Pantene products. Avoid buying lots of tech gear, office supplies, or lawn mowers, as prices will drop more later on. Happy July Fourth Shopping!