Forget Contouring: Here’s How to Start “Baking” Makeup

There’s always a new makeup trend circulating. Contouring? Strobing? It can be hard to keep up. And now, there’s a new makeup trend gaining popularity–“baking” or”cooking” your makeup.

Apparently, this is a term that has been used in the drag community for a while now. It refers to the process of letting translucent powder rest on your face for anywhere between 5 to 10 minutes, which will cause your face’s heat to let your foundation and concealer to set in. Then, after the 5-10 minutes is up, you brush away the excess and (ideally) should have a flawless-looking complexion.

Many celebrities make-up artists have been using this on celebrity clients, such as Kim Kardashian. This is supposed to work by letting the concealer sit for a while on your skin without, as you probably typically do, immediately blend it in.

By letting it sit there for a few minutes, the heat that naturally radiates from your skin will warm it up, creating a slightly thicker texture, then allows for a smoother, more melted finish.

How to “Cook” Your Makeup

1. After you apply your moisturizer all over your face, apply your concealer under your eyes– generously– and in a triangle-like shape. Blend using a makeup sponge or damp concealer brush. Most tutorials recommend that you apply the concealer in thick coats.

2. After the second layer is blended, apply the powder over it. This is what is supposed to “set” the makeup as a base.

3. Now it’s time to bake/cook your makeup. Using the damp makeup sponge (or a setting primer spray), dip the sponge into the powder and apply another layer. Let the powder sit for 5-10 minutes.

4. Using a brush, add some powder foundation or pressed powder. Then, dust away and of the excess that remains. Make sure you blend together in soft, upward strokes.

Voila!

You can check out a full Youtube tutorial for “baking makeup” below:

[Lead image: Shuttershock]