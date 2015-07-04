How to Be a Better Morning Person

There are two types of people in this world: morning people and night owls. If you’re anything like me, you wish you were a morning person, but despite your best efforts, just never seem to make it there. You start off with the best intentions, tell yourself you are going to get to bed at a reasonable time, only to find yourself binge watching Netflix or contemplating all the wonders of the universe and, before you know it, its 2:30 am and you know there is no chance you are going to wake up an hour or two earlier to have a productive morning like you planned.

But there are many benefits of waking up early. Not only can carving out time in the morning just for yourself, whether it be to work out, meditate, clean, or simply make your day a bit longer, make you feel like a more put-together version of yourself, but studies have shown that people who wake up earlier tend to be happier and healthier.

If you are interested in becoming a morning person, there are small changes you can make and approaches to take that can make the transition slightly more bearable… or, at the very least, a little less painful.

Chug a glass of water first thing, then eat right.

Drink a cold glass of water before you do anything else. This sounds simple, so simple that it might also be pointless. But as Cameron Diaz points out in Body book, (and who wouldn’t want to take life advice from her?) if you chug a cold glass of water first thing, you are jump starting your metabolism and essentially waking your body up in a way that is a lot more effective than coffee.

Then, if you start off with a protein packed meal, whether it be a yummy smoothie or oatmeal, you will find you are able to be alert a lot faster and have the energy to make it through the day without a nap.

Start the day off doing something you enjoy.

It’s easy to hit the snooze button when you know the second you’re up, you have to do something you are dreading, like work. But if you arrange your schedule so that the very first thing you do is something like pampering yourself, reading or squeezing in a quick yoga session, you’re a lot more likely to hop outta bed first thing with slightly more enthusiasm than you would otherwise.

Don’t use any technology for the first hour.

This might seem impossible, but it’s not. Resist the urge to reach for your phone first thing– whether it be to check your email, social media, whatever. Make it so that you are completely disconnected from the rest of the world for the first hour that you are awake, so you have a more calm and relaxing time. No phone, no laptop, don’t even turn your TV on. Don’t worry– all your messages, notifications, and social media feeds will still be there when you go back to it.

But what do you fill this time with instead? How about…

Try some mindful meditation or positive affirmations.

Someone once told me that the “most important conversations you have are the ones you have with yourself.” Might sound a little hokey, but it’s true. Even if you are not big into meditation and/or yoga, take a few minutes in the morning to center yourself and say something positive.

It’s amazing how much different your day can go when you start it off on the right tone. Make a list of three things you are grateful for. Make a list, even if it is only in your mind, about what you are looking forward to happening/experiencing/accomplishing in the day ahead. Tell yourself that it is going to be a great day.

Get moving, preferably outside.

Exercise is obviously a great way to instantly wake up and get your energy going. If possible, go for a jog, or even a quick walk to get coffee, outside. Not only can this help wake you up, but it also helps to regulate your circadian rhythms by basically telling your body, “Hey! It’s day time!” which can help you sleep better at night, too.

Plan accordingly before bed.

Pick out your outfit for the next day. This might seem a little juvenile, but doing this can actually help make you feel more relaxed in the morning… and excited to get the day started (assuming the outfit you chose is a cute one).

Make a list. Aside from listing out what you are grateful for, or what made you happy during the day, it is also helpful to write down anything pressing or stressing that has been on your mind. Writing it down can help ease your anxiety, making you feel like unless you’re constantly thinking about it, you’re going to forget about it. List out all the things you need to get down the next day.