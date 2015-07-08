Dating has become harder and harder these days. Most people have considered turning to sites like OK! Cupid, Plenty of Fish, Match.com, and Tinder in hopes of finding their soul mate online. As most people come to find out, they won’t always have the best luck with their search for Mr. or Mrs. Right. This is exactly the predicament that 29-year-old Ren Lu You has been in lately.

The Harvard MBA has really been struggling to find love since he decided to move to Birmingham, Alabama. He stated that “he has found it impossible to make a lasting connection with anybody – despite spending the past nine months looking for a girlfriend. But, if you can actually help him find an awesome new girlfriend, he promises to pay you $10,000 cash. Seriously. This isn’t a joke.

He’s so serious about it that he even created his own website, DateRen.com, so that people would be to submit people that they think would be a good fit to go out with Ren. The only catch is that he would have to maintain a 6 month relationship with the person you’ve suggested, in order to receive the reward. And of course, none of the girls he gets matched with will be eligible to claim the prize.

On the site, Ren describes himself as being a non-smoking, non-religious guy with no children and no pets. He’s also a huge movie buff who’s totally in love with board games (I mean, he does mention it twice). He went into detail about the type of girl he was interested in and stated he was looking for a girl who was “intellectually curious, find it fun to think about ridiculous hypotheticals, physically active, thinks take-out and a movie sound like a good Saturday night and knows the difference between astronomy and astrology.”

The site has only been up for a week and he has already received a large amount of submissions. He told Buzzfeed that he “has been happy to see that a least half of the submissions are either from people who are submitting themselves, and are ineligible for the money, or said they don’t want the cash.”

Who knows how this whole situation will go down? Hopefully he finds what he’s looking for. I mean, he seems innocent enough. He just seems like he just wants to have a healthy relationship with somebody and fall in love. Who wouldn’t want that? Sure, this is kind of extreme and weird, but at least he’s taking a chance and putting himself out there. If you could use some extra cash and know somebody perfect for the guy, why not help him out? Good luck, Ren!

[Images via DateRen.com]