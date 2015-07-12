People often over estimate how difficult it is to be healthy. You don’t need to completely change your lifestyle to be a healthier person. You just need to make enough little adjustments here and there, ones that eventually become habits.

Below are some ways to become a healthier person that have nothing to do with spending hours at the gym or starting a crash diet. Because, while it is arguably the most important part of your overall health, your diet is not the only thing you need to pay attention to when it comes to improving your well-being.

Meditate

If you have never tried it, this might seem like a ludicrous idea to you. Meditation gets a sometimes negative reputation because so many people are quick to stereotype it as something only hippies and Buddhists do–which couldn’t be further from the truth. While it will take some getting used to, and a lot of practice, once you learn to shut off your mind and be still for anywhere from 2 to 10 minutes, you will be amazed at the difference it makes in your day to day mood and mentality.

Get Outside

While you shouldn’t sit in the sun to completely fry your skin, getting outside for some vitamin D can be great for your health because UV rays can help lower blood pressure and stimulate the production of serotonin. In addition to making you feel happier, getting a few minutes in the sun every day can help you get better quality sleep, since the rays can help produce melatonin which regulates your sleep cycle.

Gulp H20

This might seem obvious, but many people actually severely overestimate how much water they drink. If you make it a point to stay regularly hydrated throughout the day, you will notice not only a decrease in appetite, but also a spike in your energy and overall mood. If you usually get tired throughout the day, this can be you are dehydrated, and one of the most common feelings people often mistake for dehydration is hunger (hence overeating, hence gaining weight).

Read

Reading can help enhance your intellect, of course, but it can also help improve your health as well. Think about how much time you spend looking at a screen day in and day out, whether that be your phone, the TV, or your laptop. Not only does this hurt your eyes after a while, but you are also straining your neck and putting unnecessary pressure on your spine, which influences the health and functioning of your overall nervous system. Every now and then, switch things up and exercise your brain a different way by actually reading something on text!