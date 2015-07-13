We love a good chunky statement necklace as much as the next girl, but let’s face it: When it comes to versatility, there are better options than the bold, oversized accessories that were super hot last year. This year, we’re seeing something sort of different happening in the accessory game and we must say: We don’t hate it.

Delicate jewelry is having a major moment right now. What’s so great about dainty, simple piece? For one thing, the fact that you can just throw them on forget about them. They tend to go with absolutely everything and they’re so little, you’ll barely realize you’re wearing anything. They also happening to look pretty amaze when layered all together, so the options are pretty much endless.

We’re loving all sort of on-trend delicate piece at the moment – especially the following finds.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]