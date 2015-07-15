This is the third week of July! There have been some really amazing events going on. From Comic-Con to New York Men’s Fashion Week, these celebs have wasted no time in showing us their impressive style. This week, celebs have been focusing on dark colors, showing us that no matter what the season, dark colors will always reign supreme. From Kelly Rowland’s navy printed jumpsuit to Kim Kardashian‘s all black fringed outfit, these stars are expressing to us that dark colors are something that is both timeless and versatile enough that it can look great on anyone!

Here’s our top 10 list of our favorite stylish stars for the third week of July!

