Chipotle might be raising their prices, but for 50 lucky winners, that increase won’t affect their wallets whatsoever. To win back customers after a decrease in popularity, Chipotle has come up with a plan and it involves free burritos for 365 glorious days.

This morning the chain announced the launch of Friend or Faux, a game that will provide Chipotle fans with ingredient info and direct comparisons to other fast food restaurants.

Everyone who participates in the game have a chance to receive buy-one-get-one offers. Score! And you’ll also be entered into a national sweepstakes where 50 grand prize winners will walk away with free Chipotle for themselves and a friend for a whole year.

The game launches July 21, so start spreading the word and being extra nice to your friends – if they win, you might be having a lot of lunch dates together.