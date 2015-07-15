Studying abroad can be daunting. You’re most-likely still a teenager and just barely moved 100 miles away from home to go to college. Now you’re looking into programs 3,000 miles away and having a mini panic attack.

In your mind, you see yourself as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, taking on France with two hot French boys like in Passport To Paris– and maybe studying here and there. Then again, you think that you could also end up like the girl in Taken, though it’s better not to think of the latter.

Regardless, you’re going, and it’ll definitely change your perspective on life. For me, it was definitely in a good way. Once you come back, you’ll feel so worldly. *Insert hair flip.*

1. Math is the universal language, but so is English.

You can go all the way to Turkey without having to pack your translation dictionary.

2. That being said, you should probably take it to France.

Or the French will think you’re a stupid American. Which, let’s be honest, you probably are. Just don’t let them know that.

3. The Mona Lisa is actually very, very small. Like miniscule.

Make sure to bring some binoculars.

4. A British accent never gets old.

Or any accent, tbh.

5. You will see your fair share of nude people if you’re anywhere near a beach.

Whatever you do, don’t stare.

6. You will never get sick of eating crepes.

Or empanadas, or real Italian pasta, or gyro. (Haggis, on the other hand, I think we can all live without). Sorry, Scotland.

7. Walking on cobblestone in heels literally the worst.

You will fall.

8. Tea really does flow like water in England.

And it’s glorious.

9. You will actually need to set aside time to study.

Wait, what?

10. You will become a public transit expert.

And feel like a real champ.

11. You find yourself referring to the U.S. as “the States.”

And then hate yourself for it after.

12. Taxi drivers give the best advice.

Unlike New York, people actually want to help.

13. You will discover skills you didn’t know you had.

You’re 19 and living on your own. You’re killin’ it at life.

14. Once you leave American territory, feel free to order as much alcohol as you want on that flight.

You mean I’m underage and can have an alcoholic beverage?

15. It’s perfectly acceptable to wear the same thing many, many, many times.

Unfortunately, you can’t pack your whole wardrobe in one suitcase, so you’ll have to make some sacrifices.

16. You’re Instagram pics will get tons of likes because you’re awesome, and your friends will need to live vicariously through you.

At least for the first week.

17. Traveling is a bonding experience like no other.

And you’ll make life-long friends.