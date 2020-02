We’ve all heard it before, either through a friend’s story or our own ears: a guy complains that condoms don’t fit him well and wants to have sex without one. Most of us would say, “No dice, mister” and shove him out the door, but anĀ 18-year-old girl from Utah who teaches contraceptive methods at schools had a better idea.

If a boy ever tells you he's too big for a condom, please send him this pic.twitter.com/SBEjF0p7lW — Mousie (@DramaticEmily) July 13, 2015

Let’s see the comeback guys have to that.

So yeah, an 18 year old just schooled dudes who hate condoms everywhere.

Wrap it before you tap it, fellas!