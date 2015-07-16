Can we be perfectly honest here? What girl actually watches sports because they enjoy the competition? Okay so maybe there are a few of you, but tbh, I just show up for the snacks and hot guys in uniform. Whoever created those pants for football players is a god…or goddess, who knows. If only men wore things that tight in actual life.

I’ve compiled a gallery of the hottest men in the NCAA. Why? More like why not? Who cares if they win or lose, these teams make for some serious eye candy.

Are you these athletes’ biggest supporters? Do you sit in the stands and cheer them on? Well now it’s your turn to shine! Apply to our Miss COED 2016 competition! Our sister site is searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls in the country, and we think you could be her! Prizes include: cash, clothing, gift cards to your favorite stores, and a party at your school for you and all of your awesome friends.

So what are you waiting for? …Seriously what are you waiting for?

VIEW GALLERY