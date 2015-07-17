You’ve probably heard of strobing, the so-hot-right-now makeup technique that can make anyone look like a glowing goddess. If you haven’t heard this relatively new term, you’ve definitely seen the technique in action (that is, unless you’re like Sara Harvey and have never seen the Kardashians.) Strobing is basically achieved by sweeping a highlighter over the high points of your face and if done, correctly, it looks stunning. With that being said, there’s an emphasis on the “if done correctly” part of that statement. Want to strobe like a pro? Then follow these ten commandments to ensure your highlight is always on fleek.

1. Thou shalt not contour.

Contouring is out, strobing is in. Don’t get me wrong, you should still totally contour if you love the look – strobing just refers to using highlighter exclusively to bring radiance to the face. Skip the bronzer and focus instead on applying highlighter to bring parts of your face forward.

2. Thou shalt consider placement.

Placing your highlight in the right place is SO important. Think tops of cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose and along your brow bone. This is NOT meant to be used all over the face unless you want to look like Edward Cullen.

3. Thou shalt channel the Kardashians.

Love ’em or hate ’em, you must admit this: The girls have strobing down to a science.

4. Thou shalt not use a big brush.

Strobing is all about precise application. A big, fluffy brush will deposit product all over your face and ruin the look. Stick to something dainty like a fan brush.

5. Thou shalt embrace the shine.

Highlighters should be able to reflect light so shimmer, sheen and even a bit of glitter are too be expected.

6. Thou shalt do the light test.

Highlighter can appear invisible in low lighting, only to be way too visible in bright light. Be sure to check your face in direct light before heading out of the house.

7. Thou shalt blend very, very carefully.

Strobing is all about creating lines – but that doesn’t mean you should neglect to make sure it’s all blended well. With that being said, you have to be very careful to not transfer product to other parts of your face.

8. Thou shalt not confuse highlighter with blush.

Blush gets applied to the apples of your cheeks, highlight goes on the tops of your cheekbones. And yes, you can totally wear them together (in fact, it looks gorgeous.)

9. Thou shalt proceed with caution.

It’s really easy to overdo the highlight so be sure to use a light hand when applying.

10. Thou shalt casually turn to the side to let everyone see how on fleek your highlight is from time to time.

That’s what it’s there for, girl.

