Best news we’ve heard all week? Absolutely. Step aside, Justice, because Limited Too is the OG tween dream store, and we don’t have time for your wannabe crap anymore. Bring on the BFF jewelry, matching skort & hoodie sets, and built-in-bra camis because we’re ecstatic to welcome our childhood safe haven back into a shopping mall near you. Honestly, we just want our daughters to live the sweet life of being able to enter a Limited Too and feel the magic behind begging us to let them buy their first training bras and monkey printed/bedazzled underwear.

Bluestar Alliance bought the brand in an effort to bring back this beloved store of the 2000’s and give us the holy grail of #TBTs. They plan on selling the line in department stores and hopefully have about 200 stand-alone stores. A-freakin-men. Give me my inflatable furniture and tie-dyed gauchos or give me death. Seriously though, the store might be filled with nostalgic twenty year olds walking around more than 12 year olds, but whatever. No shame. See you soon, dear old friend.