Lululemon Lager: "Beer, It's The New Yoga Pant"

Today in weird news, the mega yoga retailer, Lululemon is trading in their trademark skin-tight work out apparel for beer. Yes, you read that right. The company is teaming up with Stanley Park Brewing to launch a specialty beer called, Curiosity Lager. And curiosity is right. I’m  not sure why a fitness giant would want to create a high-carb belly-busting beverage, but I digress.

The 500 ml slender cans contain 4.6% alcohol and are printed with a geometric array of Pacific Northwest motifs: a totem pole, a suspension bridge, evergreen trees, mountains, and water. A limited edition release of 88,000 cans is planned for August 15 in Vancouver, Canada. (Unfortunately, I suppose).

According to Doug Devlin, director of marketing for Stanley Park Brewing, “Just because you’re a yogi, doesn’t mean you won’t have an occasion for beer, and we’re certainly interested in talking to that crowd.”

…okay, sure. So plan a trip up north and grab a cold one before doing downward dog. The world is a strange place.

