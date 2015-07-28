A college student’s idea of an epic vacation usually involves a ton of friends, a beach, and a little thing they call spring break. Your parents, however, have other ideas in mind. Instead of spending the week with your family complaining that you need a WiFi password with a case of FOMO, following these tips to ensure that even a seemingly lame family vacation is actually fun.

1. Make realistic expectations.

If you’re jet lagged, don’t schedule to do something right after you get off the plane. If you don’t think you’re up to doing something, chances are you’re right. If you do the things you more able to do, it will feel more rewarding in the end.

2. Squeeze in some alone time.

With so much close time to the people around you, conflicts can often occur. Make sure you take some time for yourself. Perhaps read a book or listen to some music.

3. Take lots of photos.

Bring along a camera and document your trip so you can remember all the good times you had. You can even make a photo album to customize it!

4. Eat and drink a lot.

You might get dehydrated or hungry and not feel at your best (read: ready to start a fight). This is especially important if you’re going to be walking a lot on your trip. Make sure to have good filling meals and keep a water bottle handy.

5. Keep up the fun.

Tell some jokes or bring some board games to lighten the mood and encourage bonding.

6. Exercise.

Sometimes exercise can help clear your head if your family is getting on your last nerve. Let the frustration out and hit the gym, do some swimming, or play an outdoor sport.

7. Be thankful.

If little things go wrong, try not to take it out on the others around you because it creates tension. Try to appreciate the good things that do happen!

8. Prepare yourself.

If you’re going on a car ride, have some extra snacks in case you get hungry and some advil if you get some headaches. Research about the places you want to see and put some extra time aside to get there. And plan for the unexpected things to happen.

9. Involve others in decision making.

Others feel special if you ask them what they want to do, because you would want them to do the same. Try to do things that everyone would be interested in that way no one feels left out.

10. Try to unplug.

You can look at your phone in the beginning and end of your days when you’re lounging at the hotel, but try not to be constantly on your phone. You put aside time to enjoy a vacation with the people you love, and the more effort you put in the more you’ll get out of it.

