I thought nothing could be worse than going into sorority recruitment as a potential new member (PNM), but I was wrong. So wrong. A year later, in between cursing the heels I had to wear and trying to make my underarm sweat marks less noticeable, I realized sorority members hate rush just as much as PNMs. Sure, it’s our chance to be proud of our sisterhood and share everything that makes it special with a whole new group of girls on campus, but the decorating, outfit coordination, and saying goodbye to your rush crush is almost too much to bear.

VIEW GALLERY