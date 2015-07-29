Why Sorority Recruitment Sucks (From The Sorority’s Perspective)

||

I thought nothing could be worse than going into sorority recruitment as a potential new member (PNM), but I was wrong. So wrong. A year later, in between cursing the heels I had to wear and trying to make my underarm sweat marks less noticeable, I realized sorority members hate rush just as much as PNMs. Sure, it’s our chance to be proud of our sisterhood and share everything that makes it special with a whole new group of girls on campus, but the decorating, outfit coordination, and saying goodbye to your rush crush is almost too much to bear.

VIEW GALLERY

16 Recruitment Secrets From Sorority Insiders

Read More:
Lifestyle,Newssorority life,sorority recruitment,sorority rush
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Stephanie PetitCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Probably busy watching puppy videos on Instagram.
  • 10614935101348454